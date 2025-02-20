LMG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after acquiring an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,589,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.