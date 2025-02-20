Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

