14,272 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

