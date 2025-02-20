14,272 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.
Q2 Price Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Q2
In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
