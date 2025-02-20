LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,864,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
