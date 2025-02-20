LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,864,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.