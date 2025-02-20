Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Cool Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CLCO opened at $7.41 on Monday. Cool has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Cool by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cool by 2,551.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cool in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

