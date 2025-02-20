Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCOFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Cool Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CLCO opened at $7.41 on Monday. Cool has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Cool by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cool by 2,551.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cool in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.