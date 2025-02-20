Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

