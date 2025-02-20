Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

