Flossbach Von Storch SE Boosts Stock Holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,942,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

KSPI stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on KSPI

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

