Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.0% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $756,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 66,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.