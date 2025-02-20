Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 808 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,805,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

