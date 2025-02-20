Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $109.93.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

