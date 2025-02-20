Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,196.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.