ING Groep NV Has $41.60 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $577.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.