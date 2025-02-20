Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $291.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.96. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

