CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Up 1.5 %

HPQ opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

