TransAlta (TAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/18/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/11/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/8/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2024 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.7 %

TAC opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

