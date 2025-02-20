TransAlta (TAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC):
- 2/18/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 2/11/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2025 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 1/8/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/8/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2025 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/27/2024 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
TransAlta Trading Down 0.7 %
TAC opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- After Earnings, Is Transocean Stock the Best Energy Play?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.