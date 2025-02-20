Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after buying an additional 2,655,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 797,877 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,997 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 385,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,202 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

