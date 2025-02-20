CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 142 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,752.55 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,937.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,973.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

