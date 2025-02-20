The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,000. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

