Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Contact Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Contact Energy alerts:

Contact Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Retail segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.