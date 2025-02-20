Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Contact Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Contact Energy Company Profile
