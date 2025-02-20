Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

