Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $215.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.52.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.18. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
See Also
