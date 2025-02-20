Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

