6,327 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.