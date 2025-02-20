CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $351.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
