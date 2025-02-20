Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,521,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.