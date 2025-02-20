1,507 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $152.77 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.