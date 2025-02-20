Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

