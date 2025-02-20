Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 174 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,870,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $299.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.