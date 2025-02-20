The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE EL opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

