Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

