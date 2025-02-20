Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,775,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,622,000. MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
