Pacific Sun Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
