Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
