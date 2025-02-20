Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for ARE Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,640,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

