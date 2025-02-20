Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 180 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $91.63 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

