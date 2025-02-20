Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 11,570 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

