Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.