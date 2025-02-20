Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.680-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

