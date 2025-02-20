Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.780 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.58-1.78 EPS.
ADI opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.
Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
