What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FHI FY2027 Earnings?

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 365,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

