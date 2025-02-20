Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

