First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

