Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.