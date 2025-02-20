Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,241,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

