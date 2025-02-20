Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

