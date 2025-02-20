Corps Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.53.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
