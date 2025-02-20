TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 158,298 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,298 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

