PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 358871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $155,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,019.45. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

