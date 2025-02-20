SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 3587779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

